First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.56

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.56 and traded as low as $24.42. First Capital shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 6,014 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.21.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

