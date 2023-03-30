First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,503 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $118.27. 821,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

