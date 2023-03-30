First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

