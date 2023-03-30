First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

