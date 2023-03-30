First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 104.5% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DVLU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 1,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

