FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.97

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $1.55. FiscalNote shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,234,643 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,122,000. Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,440,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

