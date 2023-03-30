Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $17.95. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 668,604 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

