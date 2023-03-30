Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading Down 8.9%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 111,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 45,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Fobi AI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.05.

Fobi AI Company Profile



Fobi AI, Inc is a data intelligence technology company, which engages in the provision of transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. The company was founded by Robert Anson on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

