Fortune Rise Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRLA) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.64. 203,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 33,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLA. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

