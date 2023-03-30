FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in FreightCar America by 105.6% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

