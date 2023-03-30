FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 4,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FSK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 821,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.23.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.