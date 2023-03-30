FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 193992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.6 %
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -54.05%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
