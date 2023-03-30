Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Fuji Electric Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
