Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTYGet Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Fuji Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.