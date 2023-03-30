Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $73,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,594 shares in the company, valued at $487,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,567 shares of company stock worth $336,960 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 565,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

