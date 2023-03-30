Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

