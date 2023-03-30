Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.40. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 13,644 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

