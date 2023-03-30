Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GMWKF stock remained flat at $109.95 during trading on Thursday. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Games Workshop Group Plc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing miniature figures and games. The firm also distributes products to retail stores, independent retailers, and online through global web stores. It operates under the Core and Licensing segments. The Core segment includes design, manufacture, and sales of fantasy miniatures.

