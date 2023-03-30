Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
GMWKF stock remained flat at $109.95 during trading on Thursday. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. Games Workshop Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $115.00.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
