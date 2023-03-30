GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 302,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,252,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

