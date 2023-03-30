GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 302,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,252,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
