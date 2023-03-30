General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $83.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

GIS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.88.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $85.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.