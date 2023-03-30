German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Chris A. Ramsey Buys 1,417 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

