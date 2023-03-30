Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 471,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,391. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $97,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 911,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,036,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 896,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

