Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 63.1% in March

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 9,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,570. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

