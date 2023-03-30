GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading 4.7% Higher

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

GMO internet group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMO Internet Group, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMO internet group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO internet group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.