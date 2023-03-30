Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 2.8 %

Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GROY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Stories

