Goodwin Daniel L Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,064. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.