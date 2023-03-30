Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 240,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 143,878 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings IX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 173,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.