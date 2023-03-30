Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 18,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Granite Ridge Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

