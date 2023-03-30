Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $98.56. 2,289,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

