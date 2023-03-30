Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 659 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

