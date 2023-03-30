Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Trading 10% Higher

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.28. 2,189,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,479,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

