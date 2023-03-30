Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.92

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 18699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $608.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.