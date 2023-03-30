Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $12.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

