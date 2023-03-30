Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 49,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenland Technologies by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.