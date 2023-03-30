Gresham House (LON:GHE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,447 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.
Gresham House Stock Performance
Gresham House stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 722 ($8.87). The stock had a trading volume of 202,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £276.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,281.82 and a beta of 0.55. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 664 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.79.
Gresham House Company Profile
