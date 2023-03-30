Gresham House (LON:GHE) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,447 ($17.78) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Gresham House Stock Performance

Gresham House stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 722 ($8.87). The stock had a trading volume of 202,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £276.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,281.82 and a beta of 0.55. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 664 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 754.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.79.

Get Gresham House alerts:

Gresham House Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.