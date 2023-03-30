GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 63,728 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm’s agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation industries.

