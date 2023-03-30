G&S Capital LLC Acquires 4,395 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.23. The company had a trading volume of 281,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,144. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average is $235.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.