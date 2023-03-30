G&S Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.91. The stock had a trading volume of 603,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.