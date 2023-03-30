G&S Capital LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.58. The stock had a trading volume of 181,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

