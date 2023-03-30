G&S Capital LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,531. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

