G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Hubbell accounts for about 1.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $1,061,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE HUBB traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.42. 2,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,026. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

