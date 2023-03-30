G&S Capital LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,126,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

