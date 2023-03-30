G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

ELV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,436. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

