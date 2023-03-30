Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.72

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.72 and traded as high as C$42.93. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 7,677 shares.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.46 million, a PE ratio of -15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.16%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

