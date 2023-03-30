Guggenheim Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.27% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.31.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $245.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RH by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in RH by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.