Guggenheim Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 31.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,246,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,202 in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

