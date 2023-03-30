H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. H.B. Fuller updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-$4.50 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 0.4 %

FUL opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

