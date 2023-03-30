Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $975,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,004,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

