Hall Private Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,009 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

