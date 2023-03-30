Hall Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

