Halo Labs (OTCMKTS:WSLFF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSLFF – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 105,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 44,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Halo Labs Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

About Halo Labs

Westleaf Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, extraction, production, and retail sale of cannabis derivatives in Canada. It operates four retail stores under the Prairies Records name in Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as an e-commerce operation in Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

